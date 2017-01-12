Register
13:07 GMT +312 January 2017
    Earth and moon

    Moon Doesn't Look Its Age: Scientists Reveal How Old Earth Satellite Really Is

    © Photo: pixabay
    118601

    A research team from The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has revealed that the Moon is at least 4.51 billion years old, hundreds of millions of years older than scientists suggested it was and only 30 million years younger that the Earth.

    The findings were based on analysis of minerals from the moon called zircons that were brought back to Earth by the Apollo 14 mission in 1971, a press release on UCLA’s website says. The report was published on January 11 in the journal Science Advances.

    “Zircons are nature’s best clocks,” said Kevin McKeegan, a UCLA professor of geochemistry and cosmochemistry, and a co-author of the study. “They are the best mineral in preserving geological history and revealing where they originated.”

    Earth in space with a flying asteroid
    © Flickr/ Lwp Kommunikáció
    Asteroid Almost Collided With Earth While You Were Sleeping

    The group used mass spectrometry techniques to study samples of eight zircon grains and compared spectrometric data to the figures attributed to the time of the solar system’s formation.

    The results showed that the Moon formed “only” about 60 million years after the birth of the solar system, while previously it was believed that it happened 100 or 200 million years after the solar system’s formation.

    Previous studies concluded the moon’s age based on moon rocks that had been contaminated by multiple meteorite collisions. McKeegan said those rocks indicated the date of some other events, but not the age of the moon.

    Astronaut Edwin E. Buzz Aldrin, Jr., lunar module pilot of the first lunar landing mission, poses during Extravehicular Activity (EVA) on the lunar surface. Taken by fellow astronaut Neil A. Armstrong with a 70 mm Hasselblad lunar surface camera in an area called the Sea of Tranquility, this 20 July, 1969 file photo shows the Lunar Module (LM) on the left, with the footprints of the astronauts clearly visible in the foreground. While astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin descended in the LM known as the Eagle, astronaut Michael Collins, command module pilot, remained with the Command and Service Modules (CSM) Columbia in lunar-orbit.
    © AFP 2016/ HO / NASA
    Russian Lunar Mission May Finally Put End to Moon Landing Conspiracy Theory

    In 2016 a UCLA-led team of geochemists proved that the moon was formed by a violent, head-on collision between the early Earth and a “planetary embryo” called Theia. The Earth’s collision with Theia created a liquefied moon, which then solidified. Scientists believe most of the moon’s surface was covered with magma right after its formation.

      NATOisEVIL
      This "zircon" is found on the moons surface. It can be the collected samples are from a meteor from another planet. To get the real age of The moon one have to drill several meter in to the bedrock to be sure to find the oldest material.
