MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Progress MS-04 space freighter burned up in the atmosphere and its debris fell in south Siberia's Tuva Republic after a faulty launch on board a Soyuz-U carrier rocket on December 1.

"Investigators have established that the most likely cause of the accident was a rupture of an oxidant tank on the third stage of the carrier rocket following the destruction of a 11D55 engine…," Roscosmos said in a statement.