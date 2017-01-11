Register
18:57 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Pills

    Homemade 3D Printed Drugs Becoming Reality

    © Flickr/ E-magine Art
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 14901

    Breakthrough technologies, such as 3D printing, are disrupting the healthcare industry in a countless number of ways, from medical implants and surgical models to prosthetic limbs. Another area which 3D printing is going to change completely is pharmaceutics and the supply of medicine.

    The latest developments in 3-D printing technology can allow patients to make their own prescription drugs at home. 3D printing could eventually pave the way for individualized dosages, or the creation of a customized combination of drugs. Such pills may vary in shape, size, and color according to the patient’s needs, which reportedly can change their effect.

    The latest innovations were presented at the Dubai Health Forum on January 9-10 by FabRx, a UK-based biotech company focused on developing 3-D printing technology for making pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

    “Our idea is not to scale up the process, but to bring this into hospitals, clinics and at home,” said the company’s director of development Alvaro Goyanes.

    “Eventually, we see prescriptions being sent to people’s homes so they can print their own medication. Patients will be able to print the right dose, or a combination of drugs, for themselves,” he said.

    Pharmacists will need to develop the correct dosage for each filament used to print off each batch of pills. The filament is the raw material used by printers to create the final product. Filaments will be sold to hospitals to print their own drugs using in-house printers.

    Doctors from the Dubai Health Authority are confident they can soon take the technology into people’s homes to treat chronic medical conditions. According to them, 3D printed pills will reduce the cost of the most expensive drugs, including those used in cancer treatment. The method should also reduce the incidence of counterfeit medication, because the filament will be harder to replicate, developers claim.

    Although 3-D printed medication has been tested on animals, it has yet to be used in human trials. It would need to be approved by regulators before use, but developers are confident this could be reached within two years.

    The first 3D printed drug managed to receive the necessary US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval in March 2016. 3D-printed Spritam (levetiracetam) tablets produced by Pennsylvania-based Aprecia Pharmaceuticals are used to treat epilepsy and currently available in the USA. The pills are reported to have almost instantaneous dissoluble quality.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Army Tests 3D Printed Drones for On-Demand Battlefield Manufacturing
    'Just the First Stage': Unique 3D-Printed Siberian Satellite to Orbit Earth
    British Scientists Develop a 3D Metal Printer That Works in Space
    Russian Scientists Working Out 3D Printer to Construct Objects on Moon
    Stamping Out Disease: Russian Scientists Aim to Bioprint Human Kidneys By 2030
    Tags:
    healthcare, drugs, pill, medicine, 3D printer, 3D printing, United States, United Kingdom, Dubai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok