Russian Astronauts to Hold Terminator Experiment in Space

The main goal of the experiment is to study wave flows rising from the lower to upper atmosphere. It will become the first step to work out a scientific and methodological basis for a new generation of space monitoring technologies that will provide useful information for building up climate models and predicting environmental conditions with their help.
As a part of the experiment, the astronauts will perform measurements in the area of the solar terminus which is a moving line that separates the illuminated day side and the dark night side of a planetary body.
Soyuz MS-04 commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA flight engineer Jack Fischer are expected to launch at the end of March. Sergey Ryazansky will arrive to the ISS in May.
