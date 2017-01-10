Register
14:07 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Blooming plankton

    El Niño Elevates Deadly Neurotoxin on US West Coast

    © Photo: NASA's Earth Observatory
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 139 0 0

    El Niño and the Pacific Decadal Oscillation intensified by rising ocean temperatures has lead to vast blooms of toxic algae that produce a potentially deadly neurotoxin called domoic acid off the West Coast of the USA in recent years, researchers revealed.

    The research was carried out by environmental specialists from Oregon State University (OSU), the University of Oregon, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The results were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on Monday.

    US Secretary of State John Kerry addresses a news conference during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Global Warming Threat Prompts Kerry to Stop Opposing Nuclear Power in US

    Domoic acid is a potent neurotoxin produced by specific types of tiny algae called phytoplankton and can cause serious health effects in humans and some other animals, even if they do not eat the algae.

    The algae are eaten mainly by shellfish, particularly filter feeders, like razor clams. However, they seem to be impervious to the toxin. Nevertheless, humans and animals that eat selfish which contains the toxin can suffer terrible consequences and even die. 

    Domoic acid causes seizures and memory loss. Domoic acid poisoning has been linked to mass death of sea lions, dolphins, whales and other marine mammals. It has killed humans too.

    Environmentalists demonstrate near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, as the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) continues at Le Bourget, December 12, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    EU Climate Change Group: 2016 Hottest Year Ever

    The researchers decided to work out a way to predict when these algal blooms will occur in order to keep intoxicated shellfish off people’s dinner tables. Besides, domoic acid can pose a great financial threat on fishing companies too. In 2015, domoic acid cost the West Coast Dungeness crab fishery $100 million, according to the Fisheries of the US Report.

    They analyzed data from state-sponsored shellfish safety checks and fishery records from NOAA and found connection between ocean waters warming, like El Niño events and the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, and spikes of domoic acid. Warm weather fosters algal blooms where phytoplankton grows much faster than usual and produces more domoic acid.

    The scientist warned that if ocean temperatures rise because of global warming, it means that there will be more bad domoic acid events and more poisoning episodes in the future that are likely to have unpredictable effects throughout the whole ocean food chain.

    Greenland
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Melting Greenland Ice to Stop Gulf Stream, Plunge Europe Into Cold

    “Our observations reveal a common relationship: the warmer the ocean conditions, the more likely domoic acid is to surpass alert thresholds during upwelling season, and the more toxic and/or more widespread a domoic acid event has the potential to become,” they wrote in the article.

    The researches warned that it might become worse in the future: “If these warm ocean regimes become more persistent due to global warming, as some hypothesize, West Coast DA events may also increase in persistence and frequency.” They also assumed that the correlation will be the same not only for the West Coast, but for “other eastern boundary currents worldwide” as well.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Melting Point: North Pole Temperatures at Record Highs - Again
    Only Russia Likely to Survive Zombie Apocalypse
    Melting Polar Caps Could Spell Danger For Coastal Cities - US Scientists
    US General Calls Global Warming a ‘Humanitarian Crisis’
    Climate Change to Provoke ‘Unimaginable’ Refugee Crisis
    Tags:
    toxin, food, ocean, global warming, environment, ecology, West Coast United States, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok