21:26 GMT +309 January 2017
    Astronaut Edwin E. Buzz Aldrin, Jr., lunar module pilot of the first lunar landing mission, poses during Extravehicular Activity (EVA) on the lunar surface. Taken by fellow astronaut Neil A. Armstrong with a 70 mm Hasselblad lunar surface camera in an area called the Sea of Tranquility, this 20 July, 1969 file photo shows the Lunar Module (LM) on the left, with the footprints of the astronauts clearly visible in the foreground. While astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin descended in the LM known as the Eagle, astronaut Michael Collins, command module pilot, remained with the Command and Service Modules (CSM) Columbia in lunar-orbit.

    Russian Lunar Mission May Finally Put End to Moon Landing Conspiracy Theory

    © AFP 2016/ HO / NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    790670

    A group of Russian engineers and space enthusiast aim to develop and launch a satellite to check the "lunar conspiracy" theory: the satellite will take pictures of footprints and the lunar rovers, American Apollos and Soviet Lunokhods ("Moonwalkers") left on the Moon.

    Russian space enthusiast Vitaly Egorov, who initiated the project, told Sputnik about the satellite development.

    "I have been writing about space for more than 4 years in blogs and social media. During this time I've gained more than 1.5 million subscribers, who are interested in studying space. Seeing the support of readers and wishing to expand my own activities, I decided to move from words to deeds," Vitaly said.

    As long as the blogger hopes his project draws attention from around the world, he decided to choose the most popular and provocative purpose of the lunar satellite's launch. The project will put an end to conspiracy theories, which claim that some or all of the Moon landings could be fake.

    The project aims to send the microsatellite into the lunar orbit, where the apparatus will take photos of footprints and lunar rovers on the surface of the Moon.

    "The question on the presence of humans on the Moon is still debated in the media and on the Internet, despite the remoteness of the events. I believe that anyone who somehow came across such discussions and have their questions on this matter could be interested in my project. Of course I have no doubts that people have been on the Moon; but the purpose of the launch of the lunar satellite is to obtain independent objective data, which won't depend on one's beliefs or convictions," Vitaly explained.

    Targets of Vitaly Egorov's lunar mission
    © Photo: Vitaly Egorov
    Targets of Vitaly Egorov's lunar mission

    "I don't think I'll be able to convince anyone who has an opinion different from what our satellite will show, if we manage to implement the project. But, at least, I will contribute to the history and development of the study of the Moon. Anyway, the ‘traces' that are left on the Moon will remain for centuries, so any satellite or rover approaching at a sufficient distance will be able to see them. I just wish our satellite to become the first one," he continued.

    According to Vitaly, the project involves several young but experienced Russian aerospace engineers, who are apart of this ambitious project as volunteers.

    "Speaking of deadlines, we have to admit that we do not fit into our schedule. Now, the team is working on the technical description of the project — the Mission Readiness Review. We hoped to finish it in a year, but have already exceeded the time limit. However, if everything goes well, the launch can take place by 2020," the space enthusiast told Sputnik.

    By "everything goes well" he means that the project will get a strong professional engineering team, ready to solve ambitious space problems on the Moon and beyond, as well as find sufficient funding for the entire project, which is estimated at approximately $20-30 million, Vitaly said. The team also needs to enlist the support of a space agency or company in the delivery of their satellite to the lunar orbit.

    Vitaly Egorov's lunar mission
    © Photo: Vitaly Egorov
    Vitaly Egorov's lunar mission

    The relatively low weight and dimensions of the satellite make it possible to rely on a mutual launch with any government, scientific or private spacecraft. By now, the team has figured out two ways to deliver their probe to the Moon.

    "The first one, which is more preferable for us, is a so-called lunar transitional orbit. In fact it is the launch of our apparatus in the direction of the Moon with enough speed to overcome the Earth's gravity. We'll just make sure to ‘slow down' in order to take the most suitable orbit for our purposes," Vitaly revealed.

    It may sound simple enough; however, there has been only one satellite in the whole history of the Moon that was able to do that — the Soviet Luna 10, the first artificial satellite on the Moon launched in 1966.

    Russian space enthusiast and blogger Vitaly Egorov
    © Photo: Vitaly Egorov
    Russian space enthusiast and blogger Vitaly Egorov

    "As the United States, Europe, China, India, Japan intend to continue to study the Earth's natural satellite, we still hope to find a rocket that will give us a lift. But most of all we rely on Russia's Roskosmos," the blogger said.

    "This orbit lies in the plane of the equator, taken by numerous telecommunication satellites. Launches are performed almost every month, but this orbit allows overcoming only 10% of the distance to the Moon. Therefore, our satellite will require a large amount of fuel, and so it will no longer be called a microsatellite," he continued.

    "While our project is still far from the ‘hardware,' we are not rushing to ask space agencies to drop our satellite off at the Moon. But we understand that we have to make an effort now, to be ready by 2020. It's a way in which every step is more difficult than previous one, but farther you go, the more confidence you gain that the goal is achievable," Vitaly Egorov concluded.

    Vitaly Egorov's lunar mission
    © Photo: Vitaly Egorov
    Vitaly Egorov's lunar mission

    Tags:
    satellite, research, space, Moon, Russia
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      It should not be hard to find or prove, just look for the big Walter Cronkite lie
    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Sane people don't doubt US astronauts landed on the moon.
      However fake footage may have been mixed in to test the limits of the public's credulity, as is routinely done today.
    • Reply
      Michael Hillin reply toAnomicDust(Show commentHide comment)
      AnomicDust, define 'sane'? Everyone in agreement with the 'official' narrative?
    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      20 euros they won't find anything which means.....OH a fake news since 1969!
    • Reply
      AnomicDustin reply toMichael Hill(Show commentHide comment)
      Michael Hill, in the sense of choosing the least ridiculous option.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      After years and years of fiasco's, explosions and deadly accidents, while Russia was up there scoring new records on a weekly basis, US suddenly landed on the "Moon".

      Yeah right and on live TV globally just like 9/11.

      Americans and their Hollywood are good at propaganda though, i give them that. To not believe in this propaganda stunt has become "Holocaust" denial, they will find nothing but probes up there, both Russian and American
    • Reply
      double bonus
      [The project will put an end to conspiracy theories, which
      claim that some or all of the Moon landings could be fake.]

      No it won't, because you are never going to find anything up there.
      Just like WMD or false Russian hacking allegations; the moon landings
      were also faked, or else they would be able to go back there, today.
      The aliens from their base on the dark side of the moon told them
      to go away, and never come back.
