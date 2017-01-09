China's Carrier Rocket Puts 3 Satellites in Space in First Commercial Mission

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The carrier rocket with JL-1, CubeSatsXY-S1 and Caton-1 satellites was launched from northwestern China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at around 12:11 p.m. local time (04:11 GMT).

The JL-1 satellite was developed to provide high-definition video images, which can be used for different purposes, including for forestry surveying and environmental protection, according to the media outlet. Two other experimental satellites were designed to test technologies of low-orbit narrow-band communication and very high frequency Data Exchange System (VDES).

The China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) was responsible for the space mission.

The KZ-1A carrier rocket was developed to launch low-orbit satellites weighing under 0.3 metric tons.