MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ST Daily newspaper, the aircraft was developed by scientists from the northeast Liaoning province on the basis of RX1E two-seat electric aircraft. The test flight was held in Shenyang, with the plane reaching an altitude of 320 meters (some 1050 feet) above the ground.

The aircraft is equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell capable of producing 20 kilowatt of energy, necessary for the operation of the on-board systems, electric motor and battery charging.

So far, apart from China only the United States and Germany tested aircraft with a hydrogen fuel cell.

