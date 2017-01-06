International Space Station Crew to Upgrade Power System During Spacewalks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the space agency, the crew will be installing adapters and hooking up electrical connections for six new batteries delivered to the ISS in December.

"Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough and Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson of NASA will perform the first spacewalk Jan. 6. The work will continue Jan. 13 during the second spacewalk, which will be conducted by Kimbrough and Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency)," NASA said in an information bulletin on its website.

The old batteries will be replaced by new ones in the course of robotic operations.

