23:23 GMT +305 January 2017
    This drone has an advanced electronically scanning radar on board, equipment usually much too bulky and expensive for such small craft.

    US Army Tests 3D Printed Drones for On-Demand Battlefield Manufacturing

    © AP Photo/ Echodyne
    The prospect of US soldiers manufacturing drones with 3D printers in a remote combat zone has been demonstrated in a successful test, the US Army announced in a press release on Thursday.

    Servicemen from the fresh replacement of the NBC Defense Forces' 200th rapidly-deployment unit, seen using unmanned ground systems for radiological terrain reconnaissance during their field exercises in the Bolshoye Bunkovo Village
    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Russian Troops to Fight Chemical, Nuclear Attacks With Drone-Installed Robotics
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In December, engineers from the Army Research Laboratory flight tested 3D-printed unmanned aircraft created with a new on-demand system, the release explained.

    "The system allows soldiers requiring unmanned aerial vehicle support to input their requirements into mission planning software and then receive a 3D-printed aerial vehicle within 24 hours," the release stated.

    The test drone with four rotary blades managed reach 55 miles per hour, despite a few kinks such as excessive vibration that need to be worked out, the release noted.

    The Army is researching the possible use of 3D printers by forward-deployed soldiers for multiple tasks.

    "This isn't just about [drones]," the project’s team leader and project manager Eric Spero said in the release. "It's about forward-deployed, 3D printing to help the soldier."

    For soldiers attending the December demonstration, Spero’s team also printed a Picatinny rail, which is a bracket used to mount accessories on a small arms weapon, such as an M4 carbine, the release explained.

    In about two and a half hours, they had a rail that fit the soldiers' weapons perfectly, the release added.

