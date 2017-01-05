Register
    The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has ended months of dithering and announced the launch of a satellite that will be shared by several member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). As the needs of most South Asian countries is not substantial, India will be hoping that this satellite will encourage them to say no to China’s plan to involve them in a similar initiative.

    With 10% of NASA's Outlay, Indian Space Agency Aims for Jupiter & Venus

    ISRO’s annual budget is about $1.1 billion which is 10 % of NASA’s budget but it has wind in the sails with a mission to Mars.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — After a highly cost-effective Mars mission, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is planning missions to Venus and Jupiter planet in the near future, confirmed a senior Indian space scientist.

    “We are looking at other planets that we can explore. So, two of them are Jupiter and Venus. We are conducting a mission analysis is on the type of satellite we should build and the type of rocket we need. Studies are going on and it may take a few years from now to have a concrete plan,” M Nageswara Rao, Associate Director, ISRO said.

    Venus volcano and lava flow
    © Photo: Ron Miller
    NASA, Roscosmos Discuss Joint Mission to Venus
    Russia, NASA, European Space Agency and Japan have already conducted missions to Venus. Japan recently sent mechanical explorers to Venus at a cost of $ 290 million. ISRO’s quest to other planets is mainly to find some original achievements in fundamental science and try its hand at cutting edge space technology.

    “ISRO is trying to look at planets other than Mars basically for scientific exploration. Every planet has its own peculiarity. Similar to the Mars mission, everyone is trying to understand the nature of other planets, their climatic conditions so it is more of a scientific quest one can say,” says Group Captain Ajey Lele (retired), space and national security expert at Institute of Defense and Security Analyses in New Delhi. 

    ISRO has also planned a follow on mission to the Mars Orbiter Mission. India’s second mission to Moon planned for 2018 involves having a lander and a rover.

    Bystanders watch as Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) satellite CARTOSAT-2, along with 20 other satellites from the US, Canada, Germany and Indonesia on board the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C34), is launched from Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh on June 22, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ ARUN SANKAR
    ISRO to Launch 103 Satellites in One Shot
    ISRO’s annual budget of approximately $1.1 billion is a tenth of US space agency NASA and one fourth of China. Considering the limited annual budget, concerns may be raised over ISRO capability to send various missions at one go. 

    “These missions will hardly constitute four to five per cent of ISRO’s entire budget. There are so many other avenues ISRO is trying to look at. If you look at moon and Mars mission, it hardly cost at some three to four per cent of ISRO’s budget. So these missions are very cost effective as far as ISRO is concerned. Venus and Jupiter missions will also be cost effective missions,” says Ajey Lele.

    While, China is way ahead in exploring space, its neighbour India is slowly but steadily making inroads.

