Register
00:23 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A doctor

    Scientists Officially Classify New Organ in Human Bodies

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 8301

    Your body has one more organ than previously thought, according to new research from Ireland’s University Hospital Limerick. The new organ is called the mesentery, an object that was formerly believed to be several tissue structures. Researchers have called this a major breakthrough in the fields of abdominal and digestive diseases.

    A new paper published in the Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology has reclassified the mesentery, formerly thought to be a fragmented membrane, as an organ, following microscopic research that revealed it to be one continuous structure. The mesentery is a double fold of peritoneum (the membrane that forms the lining of the abdomen) that attaches the gastrointestinal tract to the walls of the abdomen. Nerves and blood vessels are sandwiched in the fold.

    Leonardo Da Vinci identified the mesentery as an organ over 500 years ago, but the medical community rejected his claim. In 1885, Sir Frederick Treves, the royal surgeon to Queen Victoria and King Edward VII, described it visually as several unconnected structures with complex interactions. The royal surgeon's definition "was indoctrinated into mainstream surgical, anatomical, and embryological literature over the past century," according to a 2014 paper coauthored by Limerick senior researcher J. Calvin Coffey. 

    In 2012, Coffey's team conducted a detailed microscopic examination of the mesentery that revealed the tissue arrangement to be a continuous structure, indicating that it is an organ. Coffey wrote that "the anatomic description that had been laid down over 100 years of anatomy was incorrect. This organ is far from fragmented and complex. It is simply one continuous structure."

    Human Heart Specimen
    © Flickr/ Andria
    ‘Yes Unless’: Dutch Lawmakers Approve Automatic Organ Donor Registry

    After four additional years of research, Coffey published his case for reclassifying the organ, hoping that his team's discovery can lend itself to advances in abdominal medicine. "When we approach it like every other organ… we can categorise abdominal disease in terms of this organ," he said. Coffey also called the discovery "the basis for a whole new area of science."

    "This is relevant universally, as it affects all of us. Up to now there was no such field as mesenteric science. Now we have established anatomy and the structure. The next step is the function. If you understand the function you can identify abnormal function, and then you have disease," said Coffey.

    Grey's Anatomy, one of the most influential and significant medical textbooks, agrees with Coffey's assertion, changing its description of the mesentery to an organ in its most recent edition.

    Related:

    Canada Labels Campaigning for Your Own Organ Donors 'Ethically Acceptable'
    Ukraine-Born Volfman Arrested in Tirana on Suspicion of Human Organ Trafficking
    I Heart My Backpack: Man Carries Artificial Organ Around for 18 Months
    'It's Frankenscience!': Growing Human Organs in Pigs 'Wrong' - Experts
    The Future is Now! A Full List of Organs You Can 3D Print
    Tags:
    biology, science, medicine, breakthrough, discovery, medical science, organs, Leonardo da Vinci, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok