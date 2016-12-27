Register
23:50 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    FILE - In this March 23, 2010, file photo, the Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels.

    After Public Outrage, Google Removes Holocaust-Deniers as Top Search Result

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo, File
    Tech
    Get short URL
    112410

    A modification to Google’s search algorithm has lowered the rankings for Holocaust-deniers following public outrage.

    Google search
    © Photo: Pixabay
    After Fixing Clinton Searches, Google Will Not Stop Promoting Holocaust Deniers
    The top Google result for “did the Holocaust happen,” was previously an article entitled “Top 10 Reasons Why the Holocaust Didn’t Happen,” from Stormfront, a white supremacist, neo-Nazi website that the Southern Poverty Law Center has described as “the first major hate site on the Internet.”

    The hate-speech laced website is the creation of Don Black, a former Alabama Ku Klux Klan leader.

    "We are saddened to see that hate organizations still exist. The fact that hate sites appear in Search results does not mean that Google endorses these views. Search is a reflection of the content and information that is available on the Internet,” a Google spokesperson told Sputnik News at the time. “A site's ranking in search results is determined by computer algorithms using hundreds of factors to calculate a page's relevance to a given query. We do not remove content from our search results, except in very limited cases such as illegal content, malware and violations of our webmaster guidelines."

    Stormfront’s article has not been removed from the search results, but it has been significantly lowered since the algorithm change.

    Beaten and Stabbed: Neo-Nazi Rally in California Leave Several Injured (VIDEO)
    © AP Photo/ Steven Styles
    Beaten and Stabbed: Neo-Nazi Rally in California Leave Several Injured (VIDEO)

    “Google was built on providing people with high-quality and authoritative results for their search queries,” a Google spokesperson told Digital Trends. “We strive to give users a breadth of diverse content from variety of sources and we’re committed to the principle of a free and open web. Judging which pages on the web best answer a query is a challenging problem and we don’t always get it right.”

    The company reportedly developed new code to change the search results, instead of manually changing it.

    “We recently made improvements to our algorithm that will help surface more high quality, credible content on the web,” the spokesperson said. “We’ll continue to change our algorithms over time in order to tackle these challenges.”

    The question now brings up news stories about the issue, followed by two articles from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum — one asking “why did the Holocaust happen,” in its headline, and the other answering some of the most common questions about the Holocaust.

    Related:

    Google Loved Hillary, Now They Love Trump. Does Money Heal All Wounds?
    Parrot Does Best Impression of 'Okay Google' Alert
    India Banks on Google to Make it Easier to Answer Nature’s Call
    Employee Sues Google Over ‘Spying’
    After 'Toilet Locator', Google Hopes to Reap #Demonetization Bonanza in India
    Tags:
    Ku Klux Klan, Holocaust, Neo-Nazi, Google, Stormfront
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      RZ
      Google also removed the word "cocaine" when used together with "Clinton"
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok