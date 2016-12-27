After Public Outrage, Google Removes Holocaust-Deniers as Top Search Result

The top Google result for “did the Holocaust happen,” was previously an article entitled “Top 10 Reasons Why the Holocaust Didn’t Happen,” from Stormfront, a white supremacist, neo-Nazi website that the Southern Poverty Law Center has described as “the first major hate site on the Internet.”

The hate-speech laced website is the creation of Don Black, a former Alabama Ku Klux Klan leader.

"We are saddened to see that hate organizations still exist. The fact that hate sites appear in Search results does not mean that Google endorses these views. Search is a reflection of the content and information that is available on the Internet,” a Google spokesperson told Sputnik News at the time. “A site's ranking in search results is determined by computer algorithms using hundreds of factors to calculate a page's relevance to a given query. We do not remove content from our search results, except in very limited cases such as illegal content, malware and violations of our webmaster guidelines."

Stormfront’s article has not been removed from the search results, but it has been significantly lowered since the algorithm change.

“Google was built on providing people with high-quality and authoritative results for their search queries,” a Google spokesperson told Digital Trends. “We strive to give users a breadth of diverse content from variety of sources and we’re committed to the principle of a free and open web. Judging which pages on the web best answer a query is a challenging problem and we don’t always get it right.”

The company reportedly developed new code to change the search results, instead of manually changing it.

“We recently made improvements to our algorithm that will help surface more high quality, credible content on the web,” the spokesperson said. “We’ll continue to change our algorithms over time in order to tackle these challenges.”

The question now brings up news stories about the issue, followed by two articles from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum — one asking “why did the Holocaust happen,” in its headline, and the other answering some of the most common questions about the Holocaust.