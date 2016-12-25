Register
25 December 2016
    British entrepreneur Richard Branson poses with SpaceShipTwo at a Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, Calif.

    Virgin Galactic Spaceplane Completes Second Successful Test Glide Flight (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Reed Saxon
    1113082

    Virgin Galactic can end 2016 on a high note after its SpaceShipTwo spaceplane performed a second successful glide test flight December 22.

    The suborbital vehicle, VSS Unity, took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California around 4:20 p.m. and was released from its carrier aircraft about 40 minutes later. It then glided back to successfully land on the runway in Mojave, Space.com reports.

    ​This is VSS Unity's second successful glide flight this month - it performed the same feat December 3. This week's flight is the last the company plans for this year, but many more are expected in 2017. Space.com notes that Virgin Galactic has not set specific number of tests, but will simply keep testing until all objectives are met. 

    Virgin Galactic Aircrafts
    © Youtube/Virgin Galactic
    Virgin Mogul Unveils Prototype for World’s Fastest Passenger Plane

    About 10 more test glides could be expected, Virgin Galactic President Mike Moses said in October, and once those are finished, powered test flights and then crewed flights may begin in late 2017, GeekWire reports.

    The company's first rocketplane exploded in October 2014, severely injuring the pilot and killing the co-pilot. Pilot error was among several contributing factors that led to the crash, investigators found.

    Virgin Galactic has not said when the VSS Unity might begin commercial flights, but they do have about 700 customers who have signed up and paid at least some portion of the fee for their planned space tourism program. For $250,000, space tourists can view the Earth from 100 kilometers up in the air and experience a few minutes of near-weightlessness.

    GeekWire predicts that if subsequent tests go well, the first space tourists could be strapping into the VSS Unity by this time next year.

    space tourism, Spaceplane, Virgin Galactic, United States
      Dar...
      Vanity project by a billionaire to create a theme park ride on the edge of space for the bored super rich. Another colossal waste of money by a rich egomaniac in a world desperately in need of money spent on other vital needs. Leave space exploration to science and states, ground all billionaires.
    Show new comments (0)

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

