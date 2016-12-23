Register
    The Square Kilometer Array will scan the stars, hunting for the radio signals of distant civilizations.

    Are We Alone? Repeating Deep Space Radio Signals Baffle Scientists

    © Flickr/ encouragement
    Astronomers have reported a new wave of Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) from deep space. These mysterious radio signals have baffled and intrigued astronomers, including some who speculate that they are the work of an extraterrestrial intelligence.

    Scientists with the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia and the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico have detected a series of six FRBs, all in approximately the same location: the Auriga constellation, some three billion light-years from Earth. The most recent wave follows 18 previously detected FRBs, recorded since 2007. The astronomical community continues to discuss the probable source of the repeating signals.

    An FRB lasts only a few milliseconds, but contains an incredible amount of energy, about the same amount our Sun produces in a month. Sensitive detection devices have been able to detect FRBs billions of light years from the Earth. While a cosmic event, such as a stellar collision, could be responsible for a single FRB, multiple bursts in short succession imply that the FRBs are a repeating phenomenon, not unlike a signal. Science News claims that the most likely candidate is solar flares from a neutron star, the hyper-dense collapsed core of a larger star.

    Another possible candidate is, naturally, extraterrestrials. In 2015, physicist John Learned, with the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and astronomer Michael Hippke with the Institute for Data Analysis published a paper arguing that the repeating FRB waves show a consistency between the dispersion measure (the difference in arrival times between high and low frequencies) showing a 1 in 2,000 chance of being coincidental. They speculated that the FRBs could result from a superdense star whose physics may allow for regular bursts of radio waves, or a human-built spy satellite which disguises its transmissions to appear as signals from deep space.

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, the sun sets above the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) in Pingtang County in southwestern China's Guizhou Province Monday, June 27, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Liu Xu
    Listening Closely: China Joins International Search for Alien Life

    But it could also be the result of an intelligent alien race attempting to make contact through the cosmos. As was detailed in the plotline of the 1997 film Contact, humanity beams radio signals into space in an attempt to communicate with potential galactic neighbors. Mankind's radio signals, however, have only spread some 200 light-years from this planet.

    If the FRBs are of intelligent origin, it could then be a civilization advanced enough to command the energy of an entire star, meaning they would be technologically many thousands of years ahead of humanity.

      Dar...
      If generated by an intelligent source these 'messages' would be over 3 billion years old. Almost as out of date as the western media's view of Russia.
    • Reply
      Syria Foreverin reply toDar...(Show commentHide comment)
      Dar..., Are we, I mean, alone? Of course not. And I am talking just about the 3rd dimension, tensity. Whats about the 4th, 5th, 6th and so on? There is no straight time-line. Everything is in motion.
    • Reply
      evagas14
      Listen, study them, but don't try to respond. If they're aliens we know nothing about them except they have a good enough technology to do this.
    • Reply
      Dar...in reply toSyria Forever(Show commentHide comment)
      Syria Forever, Actually we very well might be utterly alone. We tend to miss the frequent occurrences of seemingly highly improbable, unique events. We live in one, ...the universe. It was a highly improbable and unique event, there are no others.

      You are unique. You have never previously lived and will never do so again. No other life has ever, or will ever, be the same as yours. Multiply that by how many people who have ever, and will ever live, and you get billions and billions of individual, unique one off events. So why shouldn't life itself be unique too? Random probability favours uniqueness just as much as multiplicity; and the fundamental basis of reality is quantum random probability.

      Even if life wasn't a unique event localised to Earth, it might as well be from our perspective. Universal distances are so vast that no data transfer or travel is possible between us and any sentient species that might exist. Time does not exist for photons but it severely limits and effectively isolates everything else.

      There is a melancholy to that, but given how we behave towards each other here on Earth, perhaps it's better we don't have 'neighbours'?
    • Reply
      Syria Foreverin reply toDar...(Show commentHide comment)
      Dar..., you are wrong. Try to change your system from believing, from this 3D believing into something to knowledge. How do you think the universe is working? By luck or coincidence? Random?? How do you think you are functioning? All your trillions of atoms you are made of? There is nothing "random" in the universe. Everything in the universe is connected, every single particle of it.
      The universe is filled with live. Everywhere! :)
    • Reply
      michael
      is it to be another Jocelyn Bell moment in the science of astronomy I wonder?
