Register
03:32 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    FILE - In this March 23, 2010, file photo, the Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels.

    Employee Sues Google Over ‘Spying’

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo, File
    Tech
    Get short URL
    219141

    A Google employee has filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that its internal confidentiality policies breach California labor laws by running an internal “spying program.”

    Google
    © Flickr/ Carlos Luna
    Google Faces Lawsuit Over California Student Privacy Violations
    Google is often accused of violating the privacy of users, but according to the new lawsuit filed in the California Superior Court in San Francisco under California's Private Attorneys General Act, it is even worse for employees.

    The employee says in his complaint that their “internal spying program” encourages employees to report their coworkers if they believe that the person is leaking information to the press. The company also allegedly warned their staff not to write about any potentially illegal happenings within the company — even to their own attorneys.

    Additionally, the employee complains about the company being “too confidential,” as there is reportedly a rule prohibiting employees specifically from writing "a novel about someone working at a tech company in Silicon Valley" unless they get approval to do so.

    PowerSpy can determine an Android user movement with 90% accuracy.
    © Flickr/ TechStage
    Over 1Mln Google Accounts Breached by Android Malware Campaign Gooligan
    According to the complaint, the employee, referred to as “John Doe” in the lawsuit, was falsely accused of leaking information to the press. The complaint explains that “everything at Google” is considered to be “confidential information,” and cannot be shared with "press, members of the investment community, partners, or anyone else outside of Google." This means, according to the complainant, that employees are barred from discussing Google at all, ever.

    "Google's motto is 'don't be evil.' Google's illegal confidentiality agreements and policies fail this test," the lawsuit states.

    Current labor laws in California state that employees should be able to discuss workplace conditions and potential violations inside the company without the fear of retribution.

    If the lawsuit is successful, the state would receive 75% of any damages paid by Google, with the remaining 25% divided amongst the 65,000 people who are employed by the corporation.

    “Since there are 12 alleged violations in the suit, the maximum fine could amount to $3.8 billion, with each employee getting about $14,600,” Engadget notes.

    Related:

    India Banks on Google to Make it Easier to Answer Nature’s Call
    Parrot Does Best Impression of 'Okay Google' Alert
    Google Loved Hillary, Now They Love Trump. Does Money Heal All Wounds?
    After Fixing Clinton Searches, Google Will Not Stop Promoting Holocaust Deniers
    Euro 2016 and Pokemon Go Top Trump & Brexit to Most Searched on Google
    Tags:
    Private Attorneys General Act, Privacy, Spying, Lawsuit, Google, San Francisco, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Attendant
      I do not like google they spy on every one, They should haft to pay at lest $14,600 to everyone They spy on world wide. They are also responsible for the dumb-ing down of the people with their android and IOS apple systems.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok