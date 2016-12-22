Register
22 December 2016
    Fancy Bears hackers published the second part of data recieved after hacking WADA database

    US Cyber Security Firm Accuses Fancy Bears of Cyberattack on Ukraine Army

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    0 10903

    A group of hackers dubbed Fancy Bears used an Android malware to hack into the Ukrainian field artillery units personnel's electronic devices and track their location, a report by US cyber security company CrowdStrike said Thursday.

    Fancy Bears release hacked WADA database
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Fancy Bears Hackers Reveal Two US Athletes Used Cocaine Before Rio 2016 Olympics
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The "Modern combat software" application was reportedly installed by at least 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel, and after hacking it was used to provide support to pro-Russian forces in Eastern Ukraine.

    "From late 2014 and through 2016, FANCY BEAR X-Agent implant was covertly distributed on Ukrainian military forums within a legitimate Android application… Successful deployment of the FANCY BEAR malware within this application may have facilitated reconnaissance against Ukrainian troops. The ability of this malware to retrieve communications and gross locational data from an infected device makes it an attractive way to identify the general location of Ukrainian artillery forces and engage them," the report said.

    "The capability of the malware includes gaining access to contacts, Short Message Service (SMS) text messages, call logs, and internet data, and FANCY BEAR would likely leverage this information for its intelligence and planning value," the report said.

    Serena Williams, right with her sister and playing partner Venus Williams of the US talks as they play against Elena Vesnina of Russia and Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's doubles tennis match on eleven day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    WADA Claims Fancy Bears Hackers Leaked Fake Data on Olympics Athletes
    CrowdStrike co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch said that hackers should be closely connected with Russian military.

    CrowdStrike highlighted that the app was likely "only the initial iteration of this type of malware," warning of potential use of such a malware to hack political and government sectors.

    In early December, CrowdStrike accused the Fancy Bear hackers of cyberattacks on Hillary Clinton campaign headquarters, as well as on Democratic National Committee, in order to secure victory of Republican Donald Trump. However they have not provided any evidence of Russia's involvement in hacking attacks, while Moscow has denied the accusations.

    hacker attack, Fancy Bears, Ukraine, United States
    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

