Export Demand for Control Systems Produced by Russian UIMC Grew by 25% in 2016

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Russia's New Electronic Warfare System Capable of Disrupting NATO Communications

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The demand among foreign customers for control systems and electronic warfare systems produced by Russia's United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation (UIMC) showed a 25-percent growth in 2016, UIMC's Director General Alexander Yakunin said Thursday.

"The demand of foreign customers for our production, such as communication equipment, automated troop and command systems, as well as the systems of electronic warfare and reconnaissance, has grown almost by 25 percent," Yakunin told RIA Novosti.

He added that the UIMC, in accordance with tradition, exported its production to a wide range of countries throughout the year, including those part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as well as to the BRICS member states, the Middle East and North Africa.

According to the official, the 2016 production volumes has grown to 114 billion rubles ($1.85 billion) worth of equipment.

UIMC is a part of Russia's state technologies corporation Rostec, which was set up to stimulate the production of competitive, technically advanced products for high-tech and communications systems.