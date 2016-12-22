Nokia Sues Apple Over Technology Patents

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The lawsuit includes 32 patents, covering technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding the release explained.

"Through our sustained investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today’s mobile devices, including Apple products," the release stated on Wednesday. "After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple’s use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights."

"Apple has not yet commented on the allegations, but we can reasonably expect a full denial," the release added.

In 2011, Apple licensed patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio, by subsequently declined to expand its licensing to include more patents that Nokia claims Apple infringes on with several of its products, the release noted.