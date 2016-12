© REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed US Army Chief of Staff Meets Jordanian King After Daesh Attacks in Kingdom - Central Command

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Pentagon awarded DRS Advanced ISR LLC a $41,344,242 foreign military sales contract for the Military Electronic Warfare System, Electronic Warfare Phase 2.

DRS Technologies is a US-based defense contractor owned and operated by the Italian firm Finmeccanica since 2008, according to the company’s web site.

Work on the program will be performed in Beavercreek in the US state of Ohio, with an estimated completion date of December 20, 2019, the release said.