Bolivia’s Nuclear Research Deal With Russia 'Technological Leap Forward'

Russia and Bolivia signed an agreement on peaceful nuclear cooperation in 2015.
"It offers a variety of advantages for this country [Bolivia], which is about to make a big step forward from the past into the future – all thanks to our technologies," Alexei Sazonov said.
Sazonov said that Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom was equally interested in closer cooperation with Bolivia, which would host the agency’s first such project in Latin America. Bolivia is also the last country to build a nuclear research center with a research reactor.
