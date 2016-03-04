Bolivia’s Nuclear Research Deal With Russia 'Technological Leap Forward'

Russia’s deal with Bolivia to build a nuclear research center will usher the South American nation into a technological era that opens up new possibilities for the country, the Russian envoy in La Paz told Sputnik on Friday.

© AP Photo/ Stephan Savoia Bolivia to Make Cancer-Fighting Isotopes at Russian-Built Nuclear Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian nuclear chief Sergei Kirienko said Wednesday that Moscow and Sucre were planning to sign a bilateral pact on nuclear cooperation by the end of the week.

Russia and Bolivia signed an agreement on peaceful nuclear cooperation in 2015.

"It offers a variety of advantages for this country [Bolivia], which is about to make a big step forward from the past into the future – all thanks to our technologies," Alexei Sazonov said.

Sazonov said that Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom was equally interested in closer cooperation with Bolivia, which would host the agency’s first such project in Latin America. Bolivia is also the last country to build a nuclear research center with a research reactor.