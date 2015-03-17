Russian Scientists Create Unique Laser for Cutting Bones, Bio Tissue

The device produces no charring of tissue. According to the TSU staff, this makes the laser stand out.

TSU scientists tried various wavelengths to find the optimal solution. "We had to find the wavelength perfect for working with living tissue," Anatoly Soldatov, who heads TSU's Department of Innovative Technologies, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The innovative technology, which has no equal in the world, could be used in neurosurgery, oncology, implants and other spheres.

The strontium vapor laser is currently undergoing clinical trials in Moscow, according to the newspaper.

Scientists said they were ready to release a limited number of the lasers in the near future. They hope mass production of the unique system would be launched soon.