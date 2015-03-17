Russia, US May Sign New Deal to Send Astronauts to ISS – Roscosmos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s space agency Roscosmos is likely to sign an agreement with NASA this fall on sending US astronauts to the International Space Station in 2018, Roscosmos said Monday.

“The agreement on astronauts’ delivery to the International Space Station in 2018 is expected to be signed this fall,” the Roscosmos press service informed.

Russia’s space agency also said that a similar deal had been signed for 2017.

In February, NASA announced it was ready to extend cooperation with its International Space Station partners, including Russia, for another nine years.

The US agency had halted the majority of its joint activities with Russia over the Ukraine crisis in April 2014, except for the space cooperation.