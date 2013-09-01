Russia Orbits Israeli Communications Satellite

Russia has orbited an Israeli communications satellite, the Federal Space Agency reported Sunday.

MOSCOW, September 1 (RIA Novosti) - Russia has orbited an Israeli communications satellite, the Federal Space Agency reported Sunday.

The comsat was launched with the help of a Zenit-2SB carrier rocket at 00:05 Moscow Time Sunday (20:05 GMT Saturday) from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.

The Amos-4 satellite (Afro-Mediterranean Orbital System), manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., separated from the DM-SLB upper stage at 06:50 Moscow Time (02:50 GMT).

It will provide DTH, VSAT and broadband Internet services to consumers in Russia, the Middle East, Southeast and Central Asia.