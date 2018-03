LE BOURGET, FRANCE, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - A site is ready at the Kourou space center, French Guiana, to build a launching pad for the Soyuz 2, the latest booster rocket of Russian design and manufacture.

The information reached RIA Novosti during an international aerospace show at Le Bourget near Paris from Mikhail Gagarinsky, spokesman of the Barmin space R&D bureau, organization that leads Russian project construction efforts at Kourou. "The area for the pad and related infrastructure has been cleaned and leveled, and is ready for construction to start," he said.