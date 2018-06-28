Panama Leads 1-0 in World Cup Match Against Tunisia in Saransk

The Tunisian and Panamanian national teams are competing in their final group match in the Russian city of Saransk.

The teams were not very lucky in the group stage, having lost their games and failing to enter the playoffs holding zero points. Panama was defeated by England 1-6 and by Belgium 0-3, while Tunisia lost to the English 1-2 and to Belgium 2-5.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

The first time was intense and Jose Rodriguez managed to score the opening goal of the game at the 38th minute. Panama leads 1-0.

RT AFP_Sport: Jose Luis Rodriguez's heavily deflected shot sees Panama take a 33rd min lead against Tunisia. Both sides are playing for pride, already eliminated from Group G.#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nIrTVB9oXM pic.twitter.com/tg2pe0boDR — Argemiro Jaramillo (@ArgemiroElPrimo) 28 июня 2018 г.

​Tunisian players didn't succeed to strike back and the score remained 1-0 for Panama at the end of the first time.