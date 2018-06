Portugal is facing Iran in Saransk in their final Group B match. Both teams have a chance to reach the knockout stage, as well as Spain, who is currently playing against Morocco.

Portugal has managed to take a lead, after midfielder Ricardo Quaresma scored the first goal.

The winner of the match will play against Uruguay from Group A.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW