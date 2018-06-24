'Art and Football Unite Countries': Saransk Presents Its World Cup Exhibition

The museum is named after Stepan Erzia (1876-1959), whom the locals call the great son of the Mordovian people. He is famous for his sculptures made of a rare variety of Argentine wood. He is also called the Russian Rodin. The museum brought 3D copies of Erzia's works, Moses and Calypso, to the city press center.

As the director of the museum Lyudmila Narbekova notes, for such offsite exhibitions the latest technologies are employed whereby a no-contact scan of the regular collection is conducted, and then it is further transferred to a polymer and colored as per the original.

Additionally, the museum presented several pictures of another classic of Mordovian art culture — as the locals call him, the singer of joy of existence — artist Fedor Sychkov (1870 — 1958), whose works reflect the everyday life and charm of the Mordovian people.

Also, in honor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the museum brought posters of Footb-AllMix, an international project specifically devoted to the tournament in Russia, where designers from all over the world have prepared posters of their countries. Posters put on display by the museum in the city press center belong to the countries participating in matches being held in Saransk — Peru, Denmark, Colombia, Japan, Iran, Portugal, Panama and Tunisia.

The original of the work by Russian sculptor Beatrice Sandomirskaya, called Citizen of Distant Planet of Jupiter, became an exclusive surprise from the museum to the city press center. This is the very work that, for the first time, found itself in the international media space thanks to some Portuguese journalists, who thought they saw Cristiano Ronaldo's image in this sculpture of an alien.

"Art and football unite countries," the museum's director commented on the exposition in Saransk's press center