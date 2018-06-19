Japanese Princess Takamado Arrives in Russia's Saransk for Japan-Colombia Match

SARANSK (Sputnik) - Japanese princess Hisako Takamado has arrived in the Russian city of Saransk, which will host Tuesday's FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Colombia, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Being the Honorary Patron of the Japan Football Association, Princess Takamado has attended all FIFA World Cups since 1998. She has become the first member of the Japanese Imperial Family to visit Russia since World War I.

Local authorities have prepared a cultural and excursion program for the princess, who is expected to stay in Saransk, around 320 miles southeast of Moscow, until Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Princess Takamado visited the Mordovian Erzia Museum of Visual Arts, which holds the world's largest collection of more than 200 works by Russian sculptor Stepan Erzia.

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup Light Show on Moscow's Bolshoi Theater

© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin FIFA World Cup Oracle Cat to Predict Winner of Match Between Russia, Egypt

The game is set to kick off at the 42,000-seat Mordovia Arena at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 p.m. GMT).

Japan, who has twice made it past the group stage at FIFA World Cups, will take on Poland and Senegal in their other two Group H matches.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will come to an end on July 15, with the final set to be played in Moscow.