Head of Mordovia: 2018 World Cup Infrastructure to Become National Heritage

Vladimir Volkov, the head of the Republic of Mordovia, said at a local press conference that the issue of Mordovia Arena’s future was addressed during its construction for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, when the World Cup is over the stadium will belong to FC Mordovia Saransk; the interregional children’s team will also practice there.

“We’ll do anything to revive children's football: we’ll hold the Kozhaniy Myach tournament, the children's league is going to play there, we’ll find good coaches and send funds,” the republic’s head said.

Volkov also stressed that the stadium can hold mass cultural activities like concerts and performances. There are also plans to construct gyms there.

© Sputnik / Roman Vladimirov Nizhny Novgorod Mayor: FIFA World Cup to Boost the City’s Sports Development

“While preparing for the Cup, we thought of its heritage, so as to avoid unnecessary costs. We made sure that everything built for the World Cup wasn’t lost, and served the city’s residents,” Vladimir Volkov said.

According to him, the city infrastructure was improved in preparation for the World Cup.

“We’ve built new sewage treatment facilities and solved the water disposal issues. We’ve improved the streets, made an entrance road to allow the freight transport to transit without entering Saransk. This also solves the environmental issue” Volkov noted.

Speaking of the future of the new airport, Volkov noted that they have plans to accord it an international status and send people to Turkey and Egypt, as well as to use it as a transfer cargo port.