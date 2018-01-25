Register
21:40 GMT +325 January 2018
BREAKING:
2018 FIFA World Cup
The 2018 FIFA World Cup installation on Millennium Square in Saransk

National Park in Russia's Mordovia Waiting for Guests of FIFA World Cup 2018

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
Saransk
0 0 0

Last weekend «Dappled Fest», festival of conservation areas of Russia, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the reserved system, was held in Mordovian National Park.

Over 2,000 people from Russia’s Republic of Mordovia and neighboring regions visited the fest, which program was designed for all ages. Fans of outdoor activities were able to walk the ecological path "Meet Mordovian Reserve!" and the mythological route "Ancestral Path." A bright entertainment program with master classes, an interactive nature museum, a mini-farm with pets and a large playground were waiting for little visitors. For those wishing to enjoy the national park, fresh air and silence, a chill-out zone was set up.

Nizhny Novgorod. Volga River
© Sputnik/ Ilya Bogachev
The whole street was reserved for tasting national specialities, not only Mordovian, but also Russian, Tatar, Mari, Bashkir, Kalmyk. All in all Russian national parks took part in the festival. Visitors could buy cranberries in sugar, honey, herbal teas, sausages, cheese and other organic products that cannot be found on shelves of ordinary stores.

The brightest part of the festival was a zone with souvenirs, where one could learn pottery and carving or try to paint Russian Matryoshka doll. Souvenirs made of natural materials from Russian cities of Saransk, Nizhny Novgorod, Arzamas and Sarov were especially popular among the visitors.

The national park is ready to meet the guests of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and offer unique conditions for living.

