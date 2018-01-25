Special Trains to Run to Russia’s Saransk to Operate During 2018 FIFA World Cup

Additional trains will run to the capital of the Russian republic of Mordovia on the days when the 2018 World Cup football matches will be held in the city for the fan's convenience.

About 20 additional trains, each with 506 seats, will run to Saransk this summer. Twelve of them will run from Saransk to Moscow, spending up to 10 hours 40 minutes to cover the route. The time of departure and arrival is specially set for those wishing to attend the matches and catch the return train.

The measure has been proposed to make trips to the city shorter. The city is small enough for football fans to watch a game and do the sightseeing in just a single day, according to local newspaper Gazeta13.

Saransk is one of eleven Russian cities that will host the matches of the FIFA World Cup in 2018.



