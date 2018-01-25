Russia's Saransk to Create 'Hospitality Zones' for 2018 FIFA World Cup

According to them, Saransk is the smallest city among those that will host the games however, it may be turned into an advantage.



The capital of the Russian region of Mordovia will be equipped with a "special zone of hospitality," where fans will be offered snacks and drinks in a mini-café in the open air. In addition to this, the guests will be able to watch spectacular folklore performances there.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018. The matches will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi. The opening match between the national teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia will take place on June 14 at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.