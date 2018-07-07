UK PM, Prince William Congratulate England on Qualifying for Semi-Finals

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William congratulated the English national team on qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

"Huge congratulations to Gareth Southgate and his team. Another excellent win to make the whole country proud," Theresa May posted on her official Twitter account.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is also the President of England's Football Association, was one of the first to congratulate the team.

"You wanted to make history, England, and you are doing just that. This has been an incredible World Cup run and we’ve enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football’s Coming Home!" Prince said via the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

England beat Sweden 2-0 in Samara on Saturday and are through to the first semi since 1990 where they will face either Croatia or Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.