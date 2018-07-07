Register
World Cup 2018 Russia
Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, and England's Harry Maguire struggle for a ball during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Sweden and England, at the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018

England's Lucky Strike: Twitter Hails Maguire Making Good on Sweden Revenge Vow

The quarterfinal challenge has been faced down by the English for the first time since 1990 and the Three Lions will be readying for their third ever World Cup semifinal. Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli shot the team to glory, while Sweden failed to pose any real threat during the match.

Avid football lovers of the Twitter community almost instantly took to their accounts to comment on the match, no matter how lukewarm the beginning was; however, most hilarious memes and acute banter arrived after England’s Maguire scored his goal, followed by Dele Alli’s lucky kick.

Maguire has certainly earned credit after he netted an opening goal to push his team to the win:

Many believe that it is remarkable that the 25-year-old has advanced from watching Euro2016 with his mates to becoming one of England’s most reliable defenders, as of today.

His 2016 promise of revenge against the Swedes over difficulties in assembling an IKEA item has also been picked up on:

Some played on Raheem Sterling’s delicate and noticeably careful performance during the bout:

Most naturally, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is a no less important hero for Englishmen:

Swedish fans are also targeted in a number of hilarious memes, with one person adducing a couple of suggestive words from a pop song: “save meee…before I lose my mind.”

Another one surely speculated on the “coming home” idea, putting forward that everything was destined to happen that way:

The match outcome at large is also a central topic for ironic speculations: one of the meme figures is English actor and author Ross Kemp:

Gareth Southgate, the English football manager, has also earned likes on Twitter, some touching upon his at all times smart looks:

Many notably recollected the recent bet between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham and the former’s "jersey and fish&chips" promise:

As a quarterfinal winner, team England will face either Russia or Croatia next, which will play later today, at 9 p.m. Moscow Time, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

cheerleader, social media reactions, fans, viral, championship, football, World Cup 2018, Sweden, Russia, England, Samara
