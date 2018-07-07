England's Lucky Strike: Twitter Hails Maguire Making Good on Sweden Revenge Vow

Avid football lovers of the Twitter community almost instantly took to their accounts to comment on the match, no matter how lukewarm the beginning was; however, most hilarious memes and acute banter arrived after England’s Maguire scored his goal, followed by Dele Alli’s lucky kick.
Maguire has certainly earned credit after he netted an opening goal to push his team to the win:
UPDATED: Power rankings of Englishmen named Harry— Jack Grimse (@JackGrimse) 7 июля 2018 г.
Maguire snags the top spot after scoring the opener against #SWE #SWEENG #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hEadokUA33
Many believe that it is remarkable that the 25-year-old has advanced from watching Euro2016 with his mates to becoming one of England’s most reliable defenders, as of today.
His 2016 promise of revenge against the Swedes over difficulties in assembling an IKEA item has also been picked up on:
#SWEENG think @HarryMaguire93 got his revenge today 👊 #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UlvxhUsICn— Thomas Whittaker (@TomJW93) 7 июля 2018 г.
Some played on Raheem Sterling’s delicate and noticeably careful performance during the bout:
Sterling described in 12 seconds #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/62ubS9ucdw— KAMLE (@totallykamle) 7 июля 2018 г.
This man just scored for England in a World Cup quarter final 🙌🏻 #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/p9UFvdcVaj— UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) 7 июля 2018 г.
Sterling in counter attack 🤣#SWEENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/PzrzoOTmpW— Khalid AL-Shammari (@i5llod) 7 июля 2018 г.
Most naturally, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is a no less important hero for Englishmen:
Pickford blocking shots for England like…#SWEENG pic.twitter.com/VxHMqZdnEI— Sherman Banks (@W4ATL) 7 июля 2018 г.
#SWEENG— Toni 🏴 (@seemtobeTony) 7 июля 2018 г.
Ball: ay mate, can I come in?
Pickford: pic.twitter.com/hUrYBQoyrl
real live footage of me watching pickford perform to the absolute best of his abilities #SWEENG #worldcup pic.twitter.com/EupI07LTFh— bel *. ✦ * ˚ (@annabelrud) 7 июля 2018 г.
Swedish fans are also targeted in a number of hilarious memes, with one person adducing a couple of suggestive words from a pop song: “save meee…before I lose my mind.”
All #SWE fans right now ⚽️ #ENGSWE #SWEENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/49GLCySF0B— wiwibloggs (@wiwibloggs) 7 июля 2018 г.
En bild säger mer än tusen ord #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/g32SQceC8a— Knekten ⚜️ (@livknekt) 7 июля 2018 г.
Another one surely speculated on the “coming home” idea, putting forward that everything was destined to happen that way:
Gareth's bringing it home lads. #eng #sweeng #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fkJT0Ng0tR— Harry Robinson (@RobboHarry) 7 июля 2018 г.
Its coming home 😂😂 #WorldCupMtaani2018#SWEENG #WorldCup #ENG #Offside pic.twitter.com/euO1iCHDRn— Ghetto Radio (@GhettoRadio895) 7 июля 2018 г.
The match outcome at large is also a central topic for ironic speculations: one of the meme figures is English actor and author Ross Kemp:
Ross Kemp reacts to England beating Sweden #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/JndOLhOG5j— Mnrrnt & 207 others (@Mnrrnt) 7 июля 2018 г.
🥳🎉🍾Yeahhhhhhhhhhhh The Footballings coming home, I likes😃#ItsComingHome #ItsCominHome #Itscomminghome #England #itsComingHomeRussia2018 #WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018#SWEENG #WorldCup18 #Successful #Southgate #waistcoat #FootballsComingHome #footballcominghome #Eng 🏆🛬🥳 pic.twitter.com/JJ1wti7REo— Yous Funny, I Likes (@OhYousFunnyLOL) 7 июля 2018 г.
Great match! #SWEENG #worldcup2018 🏴🇸🇪⚽️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/y2AiqFxT77— Emma W (@emmawe_97) 7 июля 2018 г.
This is brilliant! #threelions #England #worldcup #Maguire #SWEENG 🏴🦁🏴🦁🏴🦁 pic.twitter.com/BksJysZK1N— Charanjit Chana (@chazchana1201) 7 июля 2018 г.
Yes yes YAAAY!!! ⚽— 💭 Simon🌟The Downer 💥 (@xXxDOWNERxXx) 7 июля 2018 г.
#England ✔
💥💥💥🏆#ThreeLions
🚩 @DasErste 🌍 #WorldCup #WM2018 #ENGSWE 💥 #sweeng 🏆 #ENG #EnglandvSweden #ENGvSWE #SWEvENG #WM18 #wm #3Lions ⚽ pic.twitter.com/DxZjEuDQTV
Gareth Southgate, the English football manager, has also earned likes on Twitter, some touching upon his at all times smart looks:
We love you and your snazzy waistcoat! 😍 #Itscominghome #southgateyouretheone #SWEENG #Russia2018 #WorldCup18 pic.twitter.com/NV70cEyUxH— Beccy Wood (@BeccyWoodTV) 7 июля 2018 г.
Many notably recollected the recent bet between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham and the former’s "jersey and fish&chips" promise:
Zlatan wearing England jersey Soon #Sweeng pic.twitter.com/QLPTO2tvim— itsZTrading (@itsZTrading) 7 июля 2018 г.
I can’t imagine @Ibra_official watching an @England game with an England jersey on while he eats fish and chips. David Beckham is somewhere laughing right now 😂😂 #Zlatan #Beckham #SWEENG #SWE #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pMIR63BzOS— patrick p3k (@patrickbizi) 7 июля 2018 г.
As a quarterfinal winner, team England will face either Russia or Croatia next, which will play later today, at 9 p.m. Moscow Time, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.
