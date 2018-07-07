England Leading 2-0 in Match Against Sweden as Dele Alli Scores Goal

The winners of the game will face either Russia or Croatia in the semifinals.

After the break England continues to pressure Sweden team and after a swift charge Dele Alli scored the second goal at the 58th minute.

The first half of the match has ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of England, which started by playing rigidly, attacking Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen with nearly incessant strikes.

English defender Harry Maguire has scored the first goal in the England-Sweden World Cup match in the 30th minute.

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, and England's Harry Maguire struggle for a ball during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Sweden and England, at the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018

Strikers Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have been named in the starting lineup for England in their World Cup quarterfinal match against Sweden, FIFA has announced on its official Twitter account.

England's starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford;

Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young;

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli;

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling.

The quarterfinals match between England and Sweden has kicked off in the Russian city of Samara.

FC Krasnodar midfielder Viktor Claesson has been named in the starting lineup for Sweden in their World Cup quarterfinal match against England, FIFA has announced on its official website.

Sweden's starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Robin Olsen;

Defenders: Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson;

Midfielders: Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson, Sebastian Larsson;

Forwards: Ola Toivonen, Marcus Berg.

The winners of the match will take on either Russia or Croatia, which play later in the day in Sochi, in the semifinals.

England is playing in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2006, when they lost on a penalty to Portugal.

The captain of the English team at the time was David Beckham. Sweden, whose best result at a World Cup was as the runners-up in 1958, will take on the 1966 champions England in Samara on Saturday.

