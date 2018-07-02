Twitter Mocks Neymar's 'Sad Theatrics on the Ground' During Brazil-Mexico Match

While both teams clashed for the right to enter the quarterfinals, which was ultimately won by Brazil, dedicated fans and casual observers alike watched the football duel unfold.
A number of people took note of Neymar's propensity to fall on the ground and writhe in agony.
Some even openly called him out on "sad theatrics on the ground."
As the situation started to become increasingly hopeless for Mexico, team supporters went on to vent their emotions.
Their hopes, however, were broken, first by Neymar and then by Firmino who secured a 2-0 victory for Brazil.
Damn it, Mexico— Angela Vanessa (@AyveeVez) 2 июля 2018 г.
In the upcoming quarterfinals match of July 6, Brazil is expected to face either Japan or Belgium.
