Twitter Mocks Neymar's 'Sad Theatrics on the Ground' During Brazil-Mexico Match

With the Mexican and Brazilian teams facing off at the 2018 World Cup, thousands of social media users commented on the game's flow and the interesting events that occurred during the match.

While both teams clashed for the right to enter the quarterfinals, which was ultimately won by Brazil, dedicated fans and casual observers alike watched the football duel unfold.

A number of people took note of Neymar's propensity to fall on the ground and writhe in agony.

Some even openly called him out on "sad theatrics on the ground."

Neymars sad theatrics on the ground are so embarrassing omg #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/t3eRVMUkJj — M. (@Monap0ly) 2 июля 2018 г.

As the situation started to become increasingly hopeless for Mexico, team supporters went on to vent their emotions.

me at beginning of this game VS me towards the end of this game #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/WcrsbsZhVU — cin 🇲🇽 (@cindica__) 2 июля 2018 г.

me accepting the fact that Brazil might just advance vs me hoping and waiting for Mexico to score #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/4mrC3wZDTF — disappointed mexican 🇲🇽 (@wordtogloria) 2 июля 2018 г.

Their hopes, however, were broken, first by Neymar and then by Firmino who secured a 2-0 victory for Brazil.

In the upcoming quarterfinals match of July 6, Brazil is expected to face either Japan or Belgium.