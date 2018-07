This is a particularly important game for the Mexican side, considering El Tri had been knocked out from the round of 16 every World Cup since 1994.

Brazil's encounter with Mexico is set to take place on Monday in Samara. The winner of the round 16 match will face either Japan or Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Prior to the match, Mexico's coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, revealed how El Tri could beat Brazil: an unfettered attacking approach.