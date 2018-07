Brazil faces Mexico on Monday in Samara, with Japan or Belgium expected to be in the quarterfinals.

With all eyes on Neymar, after the team's very shameful 1-1 draw with Switzerland, Brazilian fans have decided to cheer themselves up by parading through Samara.

Let's hope Mexican fans will join the festivities amid their worries: El Tri had been knocked out of the competition during the same round of every World Cup since 1994: the round of 16.