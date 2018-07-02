Next Stop Quarterfinals: Goals by Neymar, Firmino Help Brazil Defeat Mexico 2-0

The winner of the World Cup's round of 16 game will play against either Belgium or Japan in quarterfinals.

Brazil's midfielder Roberto Firmino has scored the second goal in the 88th minute, firing a low shot that was almost saved by Ochoa.

Neymar has scored the first goal of the Brazil-Mexico match in the 50th minute.

In the 71st minute Neymar rolled around on the floor after Layun lightly touched his ankle when retrieving the ball.

Five substitutions have so far been made.

During the second time Casemiro brings down Lozano and Herrera pulls back Willian, both footballers receive yellow cards.

After the first time of the game, two teams remained tied at 0-0.

​Alvarez has taken out Neymar 30 yards from goal and received a yellow card.

Filipe Luis later has wiped out Lozano on a Mexico counter and was penalized accordingly.

The round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico has started in the Russian city of Samara.

​The Brazilian national football team has finished Group E after a very poor start. After drawing 1-1 against Switzerland in their first game and later claiming a 2-0 win over Costa Rica, they beat Serbia 2-0 and now are expected to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Mexican squad has become popular with their crushing 1-0 victory over Germany followed by a stunning 3-0 defeat to Sweden.

