Release Ovechkin! Twitter Reacts to Russia’s Loss at World Cup

The Russia-Uruguay match at the FIFA World Cup ended in a 0-3 crushing defeat for the world championship hosts, prompting many of their fans to express their feelings on Twitter.
While many tweets, somewhat predictably, contained mostly expletives directed at the participants of the match, a number of people apparently sought refuge in humor as they came to terms with the game’s results.
Russia right now
Россия прямо сейчас#URURUS #РоссияУругвай #WorldCup #ЧМ2018 pic.twitter.com/ILvoav2Cxs— Sports.ru (@sportsru) 25 июня 2018 г.
"#URURUS 2-0, Russians be like," joked one. (The caption on the picture says “Well, now I recognize our team”).
#URURUS 2:0. Россияне, такие: pic.twitter.com/iS0aNGCOXw— DK (@Danielk1j) 25 июня 2018 г.
"When I come home and learn that Uruguay scored twice against us," tweeted another.
прихожу я домой, а нам Уругвай два гола забил— полк⭕️вник (@dead_gilbert) 25 июня 2018 г.
я просто#URURUS pic.twitter.com/WZQgXaJ0YG
One user jokingly suggested sending Russian ice hockey player Ovechkin to save the day.
Release Ovechkin! Our guys will beat Uruguay in a jiffy!
Выпускайте Овечкина!!! Наши сразу Уругвай одолеют! #чм2018 #URURUS #rus #worldcup #Вместемыкоманда pic.twitter.com/eEX44Y84Um— АРТЕМ КЛЮШИН (@ARTEM_KLYUSHIN) 25 июня 2018 г.
And there were also those who went on to congratulate Uruguay in a display of sportsmanship.
"Congrats with your victory, Uruguay, you guys are great!"
#URURUS— Yana🌵 (@vilgdragy_v) 25 июня 2018 г.
поздравляю Уругвай с победой, ребята, вы молодцы!!
