Uruguay Two Goals Ahead of Russia at Ongoing Match in Samara

The match that is being held at Samara Arena between the Russian and the Uruguayan teams will decide which of the teams wins Group A.

Uruguay has scored the second goal in the match against Russia. Ten minutes after the match had begun, Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez scored the first goal.

Previously, Russia qualified for the round of 16 after defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the tournament on June 14 and beating Egypt 3-1 last Tuesday.

Uruguay, in its turn, defeated Egypt 1-0 in their opening game on June 15 and beat Saudi Arabia by the same scoreline on Tuesday, will face Russia on Monday in a match that will decide which of the teams wins Group A, while both have qualified for the round of 16.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

