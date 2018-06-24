Register
16:06 GMT +324 June 2018
BREAKING:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Russia’s head coach Stanislav Cherchesov gestures to players during the national soccer team's training session in Samara, Russia, June 24, 2018

Russia Head Coach Says Team Think About Uruguay Match, Not Round of 16

© Sputnik / Vitali Timkiv
Samara
Get short URL
0 0 0

SAMARA (Sputnik) - Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov said Sunday that his side were thinking about the upcoming match against Uruguay only, not about the round of 16.

"We don't have any preferences concerning the playoff [opponent]… It's the football god who decides… We haven't actually thought about any other match apart from our match against Uruguay," Cherchesov told journalists.

He added that Russia wanted to win Group A.

"This is the World Cup. The team must be ready for tomorrow's match. We're facing a good team, and we need to do our job. Obviously, we have qualified for the round of 16… This game will be a warm-up ahead of the round of 16. But we want to be the first [in Group A], and we need to achieve result in the game," Chershesov said.

According to Russia head coach, Uruguay play at a completely different level than their other group stage opponents Egypt.

"We were threatened by [Egypt star striker Mohamed] Salah, but nobody managed to [beat Russia]. Tomorrow's match will have a completely different level, intensity and quality. And we're getting ready for it… It depends both on us and on the opponent if we succeed or not," Cherchesov added.

Cherchesov noted that he would not make any special changes in his starting lineup for the upcoming Uruguay match.

READ MORE: GULAG Fears Proven Wrong: Foreign World Cup Fans Share Impressions of Russia

Russia, who qualified for the round of 16 after defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the tournament on June 14 and beating Egypt 3-1 on Tuesday, will face Uruguay in Samara on Monday in a match that will decide which of the teams wins Group A.

"We prepare for this game like we did for the others. Obviously, we have qualified [for the round of 16]. Those who are prepared better will play. Of course, the medical staff will suggest the players who are better prepared for the match. But we are not going to make any special changes," Cherchesov told journalists.

The head coach added that he was focusing on the opponent's strengths and weaknesses.

"We are fighting for the first place [in Group A]. We can't choose the opponent for the round of 16… We haven't made any calculations are aren't going to. I keep my mind on my team. I prepare them [for the match] focusing on the strengths and the weaknesses of the opponent," Cherchesov said.

A Russian fan (File)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
Make Football, Not Love? Who Can’t Have Sex at FIFA World Cup in Russia
Russia, who qualified for the round of 16 after defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the tournament on June 14 and beating Egypt 3-1 on Tuesday, will face Uruguay in Samara on Monday in a match that will decide which of the teams wins Group A.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

GULAG Fears Proven Wrong: Foreign World Cup Fans Share Impressions of Russia
England Midfielder Alli to Miss Panama Match at FIFA World Cup - Head Coach
English Fans Banned Over 'Nazi Salutes' at World Cup Ahead of Panama Match
Make Football, Not Love? Who Can’t Have Sex at FIFA World Cup in Russia
English Young Squad Doesn't Feel Pressure at 2018 FIFA World Cup - Head Coach
Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Stanislav Cherchesov, Samara, Uruguay, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse