Some 15,000 Fans Attend 1st Test Match at World Cup Stadium in Russia's Samara

SAMARA (Russia), (Sputnik) - Around 15,000 people attended the Saturday test match between Russia’s football clubs Krylia Sovetov Samara and Fakel Voronezh in the city of Samara, held at the local stadium built for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The game kicked off with the speech by Dmitry Azarov, the acting governor of the Samara region.

"I know that today is a very important day for the Samara region. Today we are taking another step toward our dream — the dream to host the World Cup on Samara’s soil," Azarov said.

Honored veterans of the Samara football, namely Andrei Karyaka, Ravil Aryapov, and Valerjan Panfilov, hit the ball as the symbolic start of the match.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.

