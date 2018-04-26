WATCH Marvelous View of 2018 World Cup Stadium in Russia's Samara

Watch a video captured from a bird's eye view featuring a stadium in the Russian city of Samara that will host a number of the matches during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Samara Arena, which is one of the new stadiums set to open right before the World Cup 2018 kickoff, will host group stage games and also the quarterfinals and semifinals. A total of six games will be played here.

The space-themed arena can seat almost 45,000 football fans.

© Sputnik . Samara stadium

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Matches will take place in Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.