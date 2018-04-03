Construction of FIFA World Cup Arena in Samara to End by April 25 – Deputy PM

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - The construction of the Samara Arena, which is being built for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, should be completed by April 25, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said.

"In regards to Samara, the schedule has been shifted. But, according to the new schedule, the stadium is bound to be operational by April 25, and the first test game should take place on April 28," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters.

The official added that all the technical works are being conducted on schedule.

"We just need a warmer weather to start working on the field and the grass. If we have some good luck, it will be done soon. The rest of the work will be finished as well. In any case, there are no risks for the World Cup events. We have enough time to finish all the preparations and hold all the necessary additional test games in May," Dvorkovich said.

Russia will stage the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history from June 14 to July 15. Samara, being one of the 11 host cities of the tournament, will host six games.