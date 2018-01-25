Russia’s Samara May See Partial Alcohol Ban During 2018 World Cup

A draft law proposed by the local authorities will affect the parts of the city where the events of the upcoming championship will take place, the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper reported.

Local lawmakers have discussed the draft law on the alcohol ban in Samara at the meeting in the region’s parliament.

The proposed law will only affect the city’s areas which can attract large crowds of people as well as the major venue of the upcoming football championship – the Samara Arena. The city’s residents and guests will be unable to buy alcohol within a 2-km distance from the event’s venues.

However, there may be one exception for alcohol sales, according to local lawmakers. One will be able to buy a bottle of beer in a food truck.It is still unknown which areas of the city will be affected by the law.

Samara is a city with a population of one million settled on the banks of the Volga river. It has been chosen to host the football matches of the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia among other eleven cities.