Russia's Samara Builds First Five-Star Hotel Ahead of FIFA-2018

Samara will host matches of teams from Costa Rica and Serbia (group E, on June 17), Denmark and Australia (group C, on June 21), Uruguay and Russia (group A, on June 25), Senegal and Colombia (group H, on 28 June).

The construction of the first five-star hotel in the Russian city of Samara will be completed in March 2018 ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

According to the press service of the regional government, all three training grounds in the city — "Voskhod", "Energia" and "Metallurg" have been put into operation. In addition to this, a new passenger terminal of the Kurumoch Airport has been built and is already functioning.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018. The matches will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi. The opening match between the national teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia will take place on June 14 at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.