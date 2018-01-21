Samara to Introduce Tough Air Control Measures During 2018 World Cup

Local authorities will not only monitor the cleanliness of the air, but will also install anti-drone systems to establish a no fly zone to hamper electronic signals from drones.

Mobile environmental laboratories that will carefully monitor air conditions are set to be installed in the Russian city of Samara during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, according to reports.

The systems are expected to be built at the stadium "Samara Arena" and in the fan zone.

Monitoring activities will take place from the beginning of May to the end of July once a day, and on the days of the games — six times a day.

Local authorities are also planning to install anti-drone systems in order to protect the area and to establish a no-fly zone that will counter electronic signals from drones.

The FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June, 14 to July, 15. The football games will take place in Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.