England Leave Russia's Saint Petersburg After Defeat By Belgium (VIDEO)

England matched their 1990 fourth place finish, but their best ever result was winning the 1966 World Cup.

England's footballers are leaving St. Petersburg after being defeated by Belgium 2-0 in the third place game at the tournament.

Speaking after the game, England head coach Gareth Southgate said on Saturday, "We are under no illusions as to where we stand as a team. We've finished in the final four, but we are not a top four team yet, we know that. I couldn't ask any more of any of the players today or right away through the seven weeks we've worked together."

