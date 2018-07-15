England Leave Russia's Saint Petersburg After Defeat By Belgium (VIDEO)

England's footballers are leaving St. Petersburg after being defeated by Belgium 2-0 in the third place game at the tournament.
Speaking after the game, England head coach Gareth Southgate said on Saturday, "We are under no illusions as to where we stand as a team. We've finished in the final four, but we are not a top four team yet, we know that. I couldn't ask any more of any of the players today or right away through the seven weeks we've worked together."
